With the threat of severe weather being near-constant at this time of year, the Texas Comptroller's Office is encouraging people to stock up on emergency supplies this weekend by removing the requirement to pay sales tax on many items.

The 2025 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 26, until midnight Monday, April 28. It applies to many emergency preparation items bought online, by phone or in stores as long as the purchase is paid for during the holiday.

Tax-exempt items

If the item is less than $3,000:

Portable generators

If the item is less than $300:

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

If the item is less than $75:

Axes.

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Can openers - nonelectric.

Carbon monoxide detectors.

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric.

Fire extinguishers.

First aid kits.

Fuel containers.

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.

Hatchets.

Ice products - reusable and artificial.

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery-operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns.

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery-operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios.

Smoke detectors.

Tarps and other plastic sheeting.

If you pay sales tax on these items during the holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax.

The Texas Comptroller's Office said several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

For more information and to check product eligibility, head to comptroller.texas.gov.