Texas DPS Accidentally Issues Amber Alert Featuring ‘Chucky' Doll

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Friday that featured two characters from the “Child’s Play” horror series: Glen Ray and Chucky.

According to a report by KPRC 2 News, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the Amber Alert was a test that was accidentally sent out.

Here is an image of the Amber Alert:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Chucky is described as wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt" and "wielding a huge kitchen knife." Chucky's son, Glen Ray, is described as wearing a “blue shirt and black collar."

The number on the Amber Alert flyer does not work.

The AMBER Alert System, which stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, was started in Dallas-Fort Worth when broadcasters and police worked together to create an early warning system in an effort to find abducted children.

The acronym AMBER was created to remember Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered in Arlington in 1996.