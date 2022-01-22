Texas DPS Agent Killed in Crash Near Eagle Pass

The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the death of DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas.

According to DPS, Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County on Jan. 21 as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working with US Border Patrol when he was involved in an accident near Eagle Pass.

DPS said local EMS personnel transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center. He was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Salas was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

"I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. "This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas' family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before being promoted to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

He was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department, DPS said.

"Please join Jan and me in prayer for Special Agent Anthony Salas and his family, after he was killed in an accident while working on the border," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. "Texans know that our law enforcement officers deal with ever-present danger, every single day, to keep Texas communities safe. This is a somber reminder of that fact."