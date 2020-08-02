coronavirus

Texas Doesn't Report COVID-19 Case Count Sunday Amid System Upgrade

The Sunday counts will be published Monday after the scheduled upgrade is complete

By The Associated Press

Texas did not report daily counts of COVID-19 cases nor fatalities Sunday as health officials worked to upgrade the electronic system they use to process lab reports.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the Sunday counts will be published Monday after the "scheduled upgrade" is completed.

On Saturday, the department reported 9,539 news cases of COVID-19 and another 268 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That brought the state to 430,485 confirmed cases and 6,837 fatalities.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

