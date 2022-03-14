Bastrop County

Texas Deputy Shot at Gas Station But is Expected to Be OK

KXAN

A Texas deputy was expected to recover after he shot Sunday night and a manhunt is underway for the gunman, authorities said.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.

"The vest did what it was supposed to do," Cook said.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning. Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Bastrop CountyBastrop County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us