On Friday, Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) announced the opening of the AgriStress Helpline to help the people of Uvalde in dealing with the mental or emotional after-effects of the Robb Elementary massacre in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.

"Many in Uvalde are depending on family, friends, and pastoral care to deal with these horrific circumstances. But there may be those who have no one to turn to. We want people in Uvalde to know that this service is available [and] is free to anyone in Uvalde who needs it," Miller said in a statement.

This is a farming and ranching community. When [Uvalde] hurts, TDA hurts. This is my way of offering additional help - help that can be anonymous, if necessary. Sid Miller, Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture

The AgriStress Helpline was funded through a grant from the US Department of Agriculture, and created in partnership with the AgriSafe Network which supports trained agricultural health and safety professionals that assure access to preventative services for the agricultural community.

According to the statement, all AgriStress Helpline staff that answer calls have received training in FarmResponse, a 3.5-hour course that provides a full range of competencies needed to provide appropriate mental healthcare.

Uvalde residents can reach the AgriStress Helpline, in English or Spanish, seven days a week, 24 hours a day by calling or texting 833-897-2474.

Find more information at www.farmlifehelp.com.