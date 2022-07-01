Uvalde School Shooting

Texas Department of Agriculture Opens Helpline for Uvalde Residents

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announces AgriStress Helpline for anyone in Uvalde seeking assistance after the massacre

GETTY IMAGES

On Friday, Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) announced the opening of the AgriStress Helpline to help the people of Uvalde in dealing with the mental or emotional after-effects of the Robb Elementary massacre in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.

"Many in Uvalde are depending on family, friends, and pastoral care to deal with these horrific circumstances. But there may be those who have no one to turn to. We want people in Uvalde to know that this service is available [and] is free to anyone in Uvalde who needs it," Miller said in a statement.

This is a farming and ranching community. When [Uvalde] hurts, TDA hurts. This is my way of offering additional help - help that can be anonymous, if necessary.

Sid Miller, Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture

The AgriStress Helpline was funded through a grant from the US Department of Agriculture, and created in partnership with the AgriSafe Network which supports trained agricultural health and safety professionals that assure access to preventative services for the agricultural community.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the statement, all AgriStress Helpline staff that answer calls have received training in FarmResponse, a 3.5-hour course that provides a full range of competencies needed to provide appropriate mental healthcare.

Uvalde residents can reach the AgriStress Helpline, in English or Spanish, seven days a week, 24 hours a day by calling or texting 833-897-2474.

Find more information at www.farmlifehelp.com.

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

Uvalde School Shooting Jun 29

H-E-B Commits $10 Million to New School Construction in Uvalde After Massacre

business 3 hours ago

How Mass Shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo Spurred Push for First Federal Gun Legislation in Decades

Joe Biden Jun 28

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn Discusses His Bipartisan Gun Deal, Mass Shootings and Roe v. Wade

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School ShootingUvaldeSid MillerTexas Department of Agriculture
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us