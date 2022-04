There's good news on the COVID-19 front in Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said COVID-19 cases across the state are at one of the lowest points in the entire pandemic.

COVID across Texas is at one of its lowest points all pandemic. The decline in COVID however has slowed and is plateauing. DSHS continues to monitor closely for signs of an increase in spread. #HealthyTexas #COVID19TX data dashboard: https://t.co/gGHFFJ3YqD pic.twitter.com/rQc221Sbu6 — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) April 13, 2022

New cases are down over the past week compared to the week before, officials said, but there is a catch.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials with the Department of State Health Services said the decline in cases is slowing down.

Health experts said they are watching to see if the virus accelerates again.