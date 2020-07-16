Fort Hood

Texas Couple Defrauded Army Out of Millions: Investigators

fort-hood-generic1
NBC DFW

Federal agents have seized more than 20 vehicles and the money from 10 bank accounts belonging to married U.S. Army veterans in Texas.

Investigators allege that the pair used personal information stolen from soldiers to defraud the military.

Neither Kevin Pelayo nor Cristine Fredericks has been charged with a crime, but Army investigators got a warrant last month to confiscate property and evidence from their home in Killeen, near Fort Hood.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

east Texas 2 hours ago

East Texas Town Removes Fence Between White, Black Cemeteries

Houston 2 hours ago

Army, New York Giving Houston a Helping Hand During Pandemic

Investigators allege in an affidavit that the couple used a transportation reimbursement program to swindle the Army out of much as $11.3 million.

Reached by phone, Pelayo declined to comment because he said he believed it was an ongoing investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort HoodKILLEENU.S. Army
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us