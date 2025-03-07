Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has been named the sole finalist to replace John Sharp as chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

The university's Board of Regents unanimously selected Hegar on Friday.

We have a world-class university system that is making a real difference in the lives of our students and communities across Texas and beyond. I am excited about the possibilities in front of us, and I am committed to working with the Board of Regents, faculty, staff, and students to build on the System’s legacy of excellence and ensure that we become the premier collection of higher education institutions and agencies in the world. Glenn Hegar

“The Board is confident that Glenn Hegar is ready to usher in the next era of excellence at The Texas A&M University System,” said Bill Mahomes, chairman of the Board of Regents. “Hegar grasps the unique breadth and depth of the System’s impact on every corner of Texas through its eight state agencies and 11 universities. We, as members of the Board of Regents, are eager to see what he will accomplish.”

Under state law, there is a 21-day comment period before the Board can finalize their selection.

Hegar said it was a "tremendous honor" to be named the next chancellor and said he'll embrace the opportunity "with deep commitment and respect.

"The opportunity to serve as the next Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System is a tremendous honor, and I want to thank each of the Regents for their confidence, yet more importantly for their energy, passion, dedication, and constant commitment to excellence," Hegar said. "The Texas A&M University System will remain focused on our core values, increasing and improving student experiences, and expanding economic opportunities and services across our system and our state. Leadership matters, and I embrace this duty with deep commitment and respect. I look forward to working with the Regents, as we set forth a bold vision to better serve our students, the people of Texas, and our Nation."

Hegar graduated from Texas A&M University in 1993 and served in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate before being elected comptroller in 2014. He won re-election in 2018 and 2022. The university said Hegar is a sixth-generation Texan from Hockley who grew up farming land that's been in his family since the mid-1800s.

Sharp is the longest-serving chancellor in Texas A&M history. He announced last summer that he would step down in June 2025 after 14 years in College Station.

Citing a desire to “always go out on top,” Sharp said in a 2024 interview with The Texas Tribune that he had accomplished most of what he had set out to achieve, from acquiring a law school to building a 2,000-acre high-tech campus called RELLIS for defense research and testing.

“We’ve done some amazing things, and over the next year there’s going to be some more amazing things, and I’m not sure after this next year it can be topped,” Sharp said with a chuckle. “It seemed to be a pretty good time to say hey, it’s been a great ride, and it’s time for someone else to take the reins.”

"I want to thank Chancellor Sharp for his 14 years of strong leadership, as his steady hand has guided the Texas A&M University System to heights that no one thought possible," Hegar said Friday.