Texas Clinics Ask Supreme Court to Allow Certain Abortions

Abortion clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication.

In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.