SCOTUS

Texas Clinics Ask Supreme Court to Allow Certain Abortions

The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday

Corte Suprema

The U.S. Supreme Court building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Abortion clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication.

In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SCOTUSSupreme Court of the United States
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us