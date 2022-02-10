The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced on Thursday that nearly $5 billion will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

The program was established by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the funds will be used to build out a national electric vehicle charging network.

According to the Departments of Transportation and Energy, this is an important step towards making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans.

Under the formula funding announced today, Texas is eligible to receive up to $407.8 million for projects directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle and support EV charging infrastructure, the Departments of Transportation and Energy said.

Texas currently has 3,127 miles of pending and ready EV corridors.

According to the Departments of Transportation and Energy, additional discretionary funding is provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allowing Texas to expand EV chargers throughout the state.

"A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "The President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans."

The Departments of Transportation and Energy said the NEVI Formula Program will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System.

The total amount available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds, the Departments of Transportation and Energy said.

According to the Departments of Transportation and Energy, a second grant program designed to further increase EV charging access throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.

"We are modernizing America's national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast."

The news follows President Biden's announcement earlier this week regarding EV manufacturing as well as the White House Fact Sheet on actions taken to date to prepare for this historic EV investment.

The Departments of Transportation and Energy said to access these new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds and to help ensure a convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable charging experience for all users, each state is required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation.

These plans must describe how the state intends to use its share of NEVI Formula Program funds consistent with Federal Highway Administration guidance.

According to the Departments of Transportation and Energy, the plans are expected to build on Alternative Fuel Corridors that nearly every state has designated over the past six years of this program.

These corridors will be the backbone of the new national EV charging network, the Departments of Transportation and Energy said.

The Joint Office will play a key role in the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program by providing technical assistance and support to help states develop their plans before they are reviewed and approved by the Federal Highway Administration, which administers the funding.

"Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging when they are using Interstates and other major highways," Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. "The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel."

The new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation also launched a new website this week at DriveElectric.gov. Officials can find links to technical assistance, data, tools for states, and careers on the website.

To join the Joint Office and support a future where everyone can ride and drive electric, individuals are encouraged to apply to be an EV charging fellow, the Departments of Transportation and Energy said.