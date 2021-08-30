Texas Boy's Body Found in Colorado Mountains After Suspected Abuse

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in the Colorado mountains last week, about a month after authorities believe he was abused and died in Texas, according to an arrest warrant.

The body of Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo was found Wednesday in a deep ravine near Fraser, according to an arrest warrant filed in Bexar County, Texas, KUSA-TV reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to the complaint, the boy's mother, Nickolle Cristina Aguilar, 25, told authorities that her boyfriend, Daniel Garcia, 26, threw the boy against the wall in a hotel room in San Antonio and he started vomiting. The following day, Aguilar said she and Garcia drove to Colorado, camped near Rocky Mountain National Park and left her son's body near their campsite, according to the warrant. The couple then drove south to Mexico and then Costa Rica, according to the filing.

Aguilar allegedly later told her mother what had happened to her son and her mother contacted San Antonio police and the FBI, the document said.

Aguilar and Garcia were arrested in Florida last week. Court records do not list an attorney for Garcia, who was arrested Friday. No court record could be found for Aguilar, who was arrested on Saturday.