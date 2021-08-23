Galveston

Texas Beachgoers Spot Shrimp Eel Burrowing in Galveston

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Beachgoers may want to watch where they step after a species of eel was spotted in Texas.

Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a photo of a shrimp eel spotted in Galveston.

According to researchers, the eel is not dangerous to humans.

Shrimp eels live in gulfs and bays in sandy or muddy waters, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

The eels are usually roughly 20 inches long, but they can grow up to 36 inches.

They stay buried in the sand during the day and eat small crustaceans like shrimp and crab at night.

