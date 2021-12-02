Lubbock

Texas Bakers Named ‘Pie Experts' in Southern Living Magazine

Nexstar/KLBK

As one West Texas bakery got ready for Thanksgiving, they also readied themselves for a boost in business.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KLBK in Lubbock, the bakers at Cast Iron Grill were recently featured as "pie experts" in Southern Living Magazine.

The team as the bakery said it's a dream come true to reach people outside of their home base in Lubbock.

"It's an honor, I mean, because we love what we do, and for someone to recognize that, it's just too cool," Teresa Stephens, owner of the Cast Iron Grill, said.

Their "pie expert" advice is to only refrigerate pies that include cream.

And their biggest baking tip? Follow the recipe!

