Texas Attorney General Must Turn Over Records Related to Jan. 6 Trump Rally or Face Lawsuit, DA Says

The Travis County district attorney has determined that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state’s open records law by not turning over his communications from last January, when he appeared at the pro-Trump rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, the district attorney gave Paxton four days to remedy the issue or face a lawsuit. The probe was prompted by a complaint filed by top editors at several of the state’s largest newspapers: the Austin American-Statesman, The Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

In a letter hand delivered to Paxton on Thursday, the district attorney’s head of public integrity said her investigation showed the attorney general’s office broke state law by withholding or failing to retain his own communications that should be subject to public release.

Click here to read the full report on the Dallas Morning News website.