Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that he will investigate GoFundMe Inc. regarding potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, Paxton issued Civil Investigative Demands the crowd-funding platform's.

Paxton's office alleged that GoFundMe removed a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign for the Canadian truckers "Freedom Convoy" that was protesting vaccine mandates.

"GoFundMe's response to an anti-mandate, pro-liberty movement should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform and, more broadly, any American wanting to protect their constitutional rights," Paxton said. "Many Texans donated to this worthy cause. I am acting to protect Texas consumers so that they know where their hard-earned money is going, rather than allowing GoFundMe to divert money to another cause without the consent of Texas citizens. I will get to the bottom of this deceitful action."

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to NBC 5's requests for comment.