AUSTIN

Texas Approves Licensing Deal Worth Nearly $100 Million

University of Texas regents approved a new Longhorns product licensing management agreement that will be worth nearly $100 million for the school

By Associated Press

Getty Images

University of Texas regents on Monday approved a new Longhorns product licensing management agreement in a long-term deal worth an estimated $100 million for the school.

The contract with Collegiate Licensing Co. re-partners Texas with the company that helped the school and Longhorns logo become a licensing juggernaut starting in the late 1990s, and boost its athletic department into one of the wealthiest in the country.

Texas had allowed its previous contract with Collegiate Licensing to expire in 2016 in part to save costs and move some of its licensing efforts in-house. The new deal makes the company the school's exclusive licensing agent when authorizing the Texas name, logos and trademarks on commercial products, ranging on anything from clothing to coffee cups to computer mouse pads.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 21 hours ago

No Bond for Suspect in Officer’s Death; Mental Illness Cited

Houston 21 hours ago

Jury Acquits Texas Man of Pot Charges in Nebraska

The new contract with Collegiate Licensing will run through June 2032.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AUSTINUniversity of Texas at AustinLonghorns
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us