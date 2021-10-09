Federal Aviation Administration

Texas Among Top States for Airplane Laser Strikes in 2021

Plane in the sky
NBC10

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that pilots reported more than 130 laser strikes on aircraft over the weekend of Oct. 1 to Oct. 3.

This year, as of September 30, the FAA said it has received 6,723 laser strike reports from pilots, very close to the 6,852 total reports for 2020.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Here are the top 10 states with laser strikes as of Sept. 30, 2021:

  • California 1,167
  • Texas 605
  • Florida 434
  • Tennessee 377
  • Indiana 306
  • Washington 296
  • Illinois 263
  • Utah 203
  • Georgia 202
  • Colorado 187

According to FAA officials, people who shine lasers at aircraft face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

The FAA said pointing lasers at aircraft creates a serious safety risk to pilots and may damage their vision.

This article tagged under:

Federal Aviation AdministrationAirplanelaser strikes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us