Texas Among Top States for Airplane Laser Strikes in 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that pilots reported more than 130 laser strikes on aircraft over the weekend of Oct. 1 to Oct. 3.

This year, as of September 30, the FAA said it has received 6,723 laser strike reports from pilots, very close to the 6,852 total reports for 2020.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Here are the top 10 states with laser strikes as of Sept. 30, 2021:

California 1,167

Texas 605

Florida 434

Tennessee 377

Indiana 306

Washington 296

Illinois 263

Utah 203

Georgia 202

Colorado 187

According to FAA officials, people who shine lasers at aircraft face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

The FAA said pointing lasers at aircraft creates a serious safety risk to pilots and may damage their vision.