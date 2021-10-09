Texas Among Top States for Airplane Laser Strikes in 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that pilots reported more than 130 laser strikes on aircraft over the weekend of Oct. 1 to Oct. 3.
This year, as of September 30, the FAA said it has received 6,723 laser strike reports from pilots, very close to the 6,852 total reports for 2020.
Here are the top 10 states with laser strikes as of Sept. 30, 2021:
- California 1,167
- Texas 605
- Florida 434
- Tennessee 377
- Indiana 306
- Washington 296
- Illinois 263
- Utah 203
- Georgia 202
- Colorado 187
According to FAA officials, people who shine lasers at aircraft face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.
The FAA said pointing lasers at aircraft creates a serious safety risk to pilots and may damage their vision.