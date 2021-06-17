Texas A&M University

Texas A&M to Observe Juneteenth, Shut Down Friday

Texas A&M Campus
NBC 5 News

Texas A&M will shut down Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

Shortly after President Joe Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday, the Texas A&M University System announced it would observe the holiday Friday, chancellor John Sharp said in a press release.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This is a special day that originated in Texas and we're proud to honor it," Sharp said Thursday.

Juneteenth 3 hours ago

What is Juneteenth? A Look Inside The History, Celebration

Juneteenth 13 hours ago

Juneteenth Events in North Texas 2021

The university system also said employees who provide essential services or whose services are needed Friday will be provided compensatory time off given the short notice.

This article tagged under:

Texas A&M UniversityJuneteenthJohn Sharptexas A&M university system
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us