Texas A&M will shut down Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

Shortly after President Joe Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday, the Texas A&M University System announced it would observe the holiday Friday, chancellor John Sharp said in a press release.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This is a special day that originated in Texas and we're proud to honor it," Sharp said Thursday.

The university system also said employees who provide essential services or whose services are needed Friday will be provided compensatory time off given the short notice.