Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Finds That Most Businesses Put Safety First During Spring Break

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is thanking alcoholic beverage industry members after a three-week statewide operation found the majority of businesses took action to prevent alcohol sales to minors and intoxicated patrons during spring break.

The large-scale operation was the first following Gov. Greg Abbott's order to fully reopen Texas bars and restaurants March 10.

Agents worked to identify businesses that improperly sold alcohol in violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Code, TABC said.

Under state law, it is illegal to sell alcohol to a person who is younger than 21 or intoxicated.

In total, TABC agents conducted 2,322 inspections between March 11 and March 28, filing 75 administrative cases against licensed businesses.

Most inspections took place along the Texas Gulf Coast and in urban centers with major colleges or universities.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the results of this year's operations," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "For many of these businesses, spring break represented the first time they could fully open their doors in more than a year. Despite this, the vast majority of businesses placed the safety of their customers first and were able to enjoy a safe and successful spring break."

Businesses which sell alcohol to a minor or an intoxicated person could face possible TABC administrative action including civil fines or a suspension of the business' alcohol license.

Employees who improperly sell alcohol could also face a misdemeanor criminal charge, leading to a fine or jail time, TABC said.