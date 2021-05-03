Texas AG's Fugitive Apprehension Unit Announces Noteworthy Arrests

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Fugitive Apprehension Unit announced making several noteworthy arrests recently, including two wanted men in Dallas.

In Dallas County, Tamarion Stewart was arrested in Dallas on April 28. Stewart had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Mesquite Police Department. It's not clear if Stewart has obtained an attorney.

In Dallas County, Juan Carlos Lopez was arrested on April 27. This arrest was made after a request from the Little Elm Police Department. Lopez had an outstanding warrant for four counts of sexual assault of a child issued by the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Lopez is being held in the Denton County Jail on $200,000 bond; it's not clear if Lopez has obtained an attorney.

In Harris County, Christopher Michael Roth was arrested in Houston on April 28. Roth, who was on parole for two separate convictions of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2008 and 2011, violated the terms of parole and a corresponding parole violation warrant was issued by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Roth is being held in the Harris County Jail and bond is being withheld. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

The mission of the AG's Fugitive Apprehension Unit is to locate and arrest convicted child sex offenders who violate conditions of their parole and to arrest sex offenders who fail to comply with the state’s mandated sex offender registration requirements.

Through regional offices in Austin, Arlington and Houston, the unit provides a localized and rapid response to the threat of these wanted individuals and other violent offenders who have a high probability of re-offending. The Fugitive Apprehension Unit also participates in four of U.S. Marshal Fugitive task forces (Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas/Ft. Worth).

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In El Paso County, Kathy Maria Caraveo was arrested and indicted on two counts of medical fraud and one count of theft of property. She was arrested by the Lawton Police Department on April 23. Caraveo allegedly billed for counseling services that she did not provide. The overpayment amount is $666,730.55.

To learn more about the Criminal Investigations Division and its efforts to keep Texans safe, visit the attorney general’s website at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/divisions/criminal-justice.

For more information about protecting your children online visit https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/initiatives/cyber-safety.