Texas Agriculture Commissioner Issues Warning on Unsolicited Seeds From China

The packets may contain harmful invasive species or be otherwise unsafe

mail-packages-shipping-generic-2016

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging Texans to take extreme precautions when receiving unsolicited seed packets from China.

According to the commissioner, the packets have been mailed to multiple states, including Texas, falsely labeled as jewelry.

The packets may contain harmful invasive species or be otherwise unsafe, the commissioner said, so residents are advised not to plant the seeds.

"I am urging folks to take this matter seriously," Commissioner Miller said. "An invasive plant species might not sound threatening, but these small invaders could destroy Texas agriculture. TDA has been working closely with USDA to analyze these unknown seeds so we can protect Texas residents."

Anyone who receives a foreign package containing seeds should not open it. The contents should be kept in their original sealed package.

An invasive species is an organism that is not native to a particular region that can potentially cause economic or environmental harm.

An invasive species in agriculture can destroy native crops, introduce disease to native plants, and may be dangerous for livestock, the commissioner said.

Anyone who received an unsolicited seed package should report it to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.

