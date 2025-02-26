Texas AG opens investigation into two ‘suspicious' lottery jackpots

A day after the Texas Lottery said they were implementing immediate policy changes, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will look into two "suspicious" lottery winnings involving courier services to see whether any laws were broken.

Paxton said he wanted to determine if two jackpots, one won in 2023 and another earlier this month, were lawful. Both jackpots were won through tickets bought either in bulk or through courier services

On Feb. 17, a winning $83.5 million winning lottery ticket was sold by retailer Winners Corner TX LLC in Austin. The ticket was purchased through an online courier service that owns the retail store where the ticket was sold. In April 2023, with the odds of winning at 1 and 25 million, a purchasing group bought millions of dollars worth of tickets, nearly every possible number combination, through a Colleyville retailer, Lottery Now. One of the tickets sold through Lottery Now won the state's $95 million jackpot.

The investigation by the attorney general's office will examine if and when any state or federal laws were broken, as well as the process by which the winners obtained such a large number of tickets in a short time span.

“I’m deeply concerned about the integrity of our state’s lottery system, especially when it appears that non-citizens have shown that they are attempting to rig the system to win on demand,” said Paxton. “Texas citizens deserve far better than bad actors getting rich off of a lottery system that is open to exploitation, and we will hold anyone who engages in illegal activity accountable.”

The Texas Lottery announced Monday that online gaming services aren't allowed under state law and said they would move forward with new rules to prohibit them. Following that announcement, popular third-party courier apps Jackpocket and TheLotter suspended operations in Texas.

Jackpocket and TheLotter said they were disappointed by the Texas Lottery's decision and that they operated in full transparency and full compliance with local regulations.

On Tuesday, the Texas Lottery Commission said it had implemented two immediate actions "to ensure the Texas Lottery continues to operate as intended. The lottery said they were expanding their ongoing investigation into courier services and were reducing the number of terminals allowed to operate at retail locations to five.

“Yesterday’s policy announcement reflects the Texas Lottery Commission’s unwavering commitment to enforcing lottery regulations by thoroughly investigating lottery courier services and enforcing retail compliance,” said Texas Lottery Commission Executive Director Ryan Mindell. “We are taking decisive steps to uphold the public’s trust and ensure that the lottery operates as intended – in a fair and secure manner. Further actions may be taken as investigations progress and measures are enforced.”

What is a lottery courier?

A lottery courier is an unregulated company that takes lottery ticket orders from customers online. After the courier is paid, they purchase lottery tickets from a licensed retailer and transmit a scanned image of the ticket to the customer. The courier retains the ticket until it is determined to be a winning or non-winning ticket. The lottery said the courier and the retailer are often in the same location and that couriers charge a fee for their service to purchase and manage their customers’ tickets.