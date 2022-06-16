Texas 2022 STAAR Results Show Progress in 3 Tests That Were Declining: TEA

The Texas Education Agency released 2022 STAAR end-of-course assessment results Thursday, showing that scores in the "meets grade level" category for high school students improved in three tests that previously saw declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2019-2021, assessment scores in Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History all dropped while the English I and English II sections "stayed largely consistent" throughout the pandemic.

According to the TEA, this spring's EOC results showed improvement in the Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History sections and no change in the English I and English II sections.

"As the percentage of high school students meeting grade level is moving closer to pre-pandemic levels, these improvements are a welcome sign that Texas students are moving in the right direction in their post-pandemic academic recovery.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“These results provide encouraging evidence that the academic recovery plans adopted by the Texas Legislature and implemented by our state’s 370,000 dedicated teachers are working for our students,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “We have made some progress to date, but there is still work to be done to fully recover from the academic effects of the COVID slide."

In his statement, Morath went on to say the agency was confident students would recover "because Texas educators are all-in on helping their students to make the necessary academic gains."

Results for STAAR grades 3–8 assessments will be made publicly available on June 24. STAAR results for those grades are not used as determining factors for advancement but rather how to best serve the students going forward.

To review STAAR state-level reports, visit http://tea.texas.gov/staar/rpt/sum. Summary EOC results from the TEA are below: