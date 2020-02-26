Texarkana

Texarkana Pastor Accused of Sexual Assault Back in Custody

A Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct by 13 people is back in custody

By Associated Press

Texarkana-Police-Badge
Texarkana Police Department

A Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct by 13 alleged victims on both sides of the state line is back in custody.

Logan Wesley III, 56, is being held in the Bowie County jail on $1.25 million bond after a grand jury this month returned an indictment with 18 felony counts involving three different girls. He was originally arrested in November on a single felony charge involving one victim and was released after posting $100,000 bond shortly after.

During a hearing Monday, Judge John Tidwell refused to lower Wesley's new bail and release him on the earlier bond. Tidwell moved up the trial from August to May 4, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Georgetown 6 hours ago

Suspect Dead, 2 Officers Recovering After Officer-Involved Shooting in Georgetown

east Texas 16 hours ago

Reproductive Rights Groups Sue East Texas Cities Over Anti-Abortion Ordinances

Wesley is accused of using his status as pastor of a Texarkana, Arkansas, church to sexually abuse young girls.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said the three girls named in the Bowie County indictments are among the 13 alleged victims of sexual abuse whom she has identified and might call as witnesses at Wesley's trial. The girls are from Texas and Arkansas.

If Wesley is found guilty on the counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, he could be sentenced to between five to 99 years or life in prison. If found guilty on the counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 and indecency with a child by sexual contact, he faces two to 20 years in prison.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for next month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texarkana
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us