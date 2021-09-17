Bowie County

Texan Linked to ‘Boogaloo' Convicted of Attempted Murder

A Texas man linked to the "boogaloo" movement who livestreamed threats to kill police has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer

Getty Images

A Texas man linked to the "boogaloo" movement who livestreamed threats to kill police has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer, a violation of the Texas Hate Crimes Act.

Aaron Caleb Swenson, 38, was found guilty Thursday by a jury in Bowie County, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Closing arguments in Swenson's sentencing hearing were scheduled for Friday, and Swenson faces 99 years or life in prison.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Swenson testified that he was trying to be killed by police in April 2020 when he made the threats and never intended to hurt anyone when he streamed on Facebook Live while driving in Texarkana, Texas, that he was searching for a police officer to kill.

Texarkana Police Officer Jonathan Price testified that he was parked on a city street when he heard Swenson say he had "found his prey" and was turning his vehicle around.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Del Rio 26 mins ago

Thousands of Haitian Migrants Converge on Texas Border Town

Fort Worth 35 mins ago

Black Iowa Police Chief Faces Backlash After Bringing Change

"I realized he was talking about me," Price said. "I put the car in drive and took off. I didn't want to get ambushed by myself."

Swenson was linked to the "boogaloo" movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bowie CountyTexarkanaBoogaloo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us