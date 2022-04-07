Tesla's New Billion-Dollar Gigafactory Opens in Austin on Thursday

Tesla's new Gigafactory opens today in Austin.

As many as 15,000 people are expected to attend the opening of Tesla's one billion dollar factory.

The party starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and it is expected to last until around midnight.

The Tesla factory in Austin has already started producing electric cars.

CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin at the company's 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

In 2020, Musk personally relocated to the Austin area from Los Angeles where he had lived for two decades.