auto theft

Tennessee Agents Find 40 Stolen Catalytic Converters in Car

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Authorities arrested two people after finding 40 stolen catalytic converters inside a car during a traffic stop on a Tennessee interstate, officials said.

Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found the automotive devices when they stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Sunday, the task force said on its Facebook page.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale. A ledger book found by agents showed the value of the load in New York was about $30,000, the task force said.

Catalytic converters are located in a car's exhaust system. They help reduce the amount of pollutants emitted by the vehicle.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Oklahoma 2 hours ago

Water Buffalo on the Loose Near Oklahoma City

education 3 hours ago

Fort Worth Republican Launches Investigation Into Books About Race, Sexuality

The task force did not immediately identify the two people who were arrested.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

auto theftNew YorkTennesseeTheftcatalytic converters
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us