Temple is home to the ‘world's largest lettuce greenhouse'

Central Texas is gaining access to more crisp vegetables. Revol Greens opened its new facility in May and have begun shipping its product. The company claims its new greenhouse is the largest in the world.

“It’s pretty amazing, and it’s longer than a football field wide, and it’s quite a number of football fields the other way,” said Revol Green CEO Michael Wainscott.

The facility sits on 20 acres of land in Temple, Texas, just down the road from H-E-B’s distribution center. It has an additional 40 acres available for future expansion. “Temple’s centrally located so we can get to Dallas, even get to Houston, San Antonio and Austin (are) all right there.”