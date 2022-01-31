Ted Cruz Calls Biden Pledge to Put Black Woman on Supreme Court ‘Offensive'

Sen. Ted Cruz, calling it “offensive” that President Joe Biden has promised to choose a Black woman for a new Supreme Court vacancy, speculated that Vice President Kamala Harris might get the nod because Democrats want her out of office so badly.

“I think there is a chance they name Kamala to the court, in part because they can’t stand her. And one of the virtues of naming her to the court is they get to get her out of the White House,” Cruz said on the latest edition of his podcast. “The Democratic Party is very worried that she’s the presumed successor to Joe Biden.”

Cruz asserted that the president is engaging in affirmative action and discrimination by narrowing his options to a Black woman.

“That’s offensive. Black women are what, 6% of the US population? He’s saying to 94% of Americans, I don’t give a damn about you. You are ineligible. And it’s actually an insult to Black women,” the Texas Republican said.

