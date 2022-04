The Texas Education Agency is now getting into the debate over library books and what students have access to in schools.

The TEA is offering new guidelines for school boards, which give parents more review of what's going in libraries.

The agency recommends school districts post a list of library books on their websites.

It also details the process for parent complaints and book reviews.

The TEA says these are only recommendations, not requirements.