Houston Ship Channel

Tanker's Speed an Issue in 2019 Barge Collision, NTSB Finds

A new report on a 2019 collision in the Houston Ship Channel finds that the speed of one of the tankers was a major issue

75437928
Getty Images

A 2019 collision in the Houston Ship Channel that caused thousands of barrels of petrochemicals to spill into the waterway was in part caused by one tanker traveling at "sea speed" in the narrow channel, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report Tuesday.

The collision occurred when a tanker hit a barge that was carrying a gasoline product. No one was hurt, but about 11,000 barrels of the chemical spilled into Texas' Upper Galveston Bay.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The NTSB report found that the tanker was traveling at "sea speed," which is generally used in the open ocean because of a limited ability to change speed during an emergency. Doing so in the Houston Ship Channel "left little margin for error and introduced unnecessary risk," investigators said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Ken Paxton 2 hours ago

Texas Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Illegal Immigration

daca 2 hours ago

No Ruling in Case Deciding Fate of DACA Immigration Program

"Operating at sea speed reduces the ability to maneuver out of a dangerous situation," said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt. "This is especially true in the Houston Ship Channel, a challenging waterway with a long history of accidents."

In its report Tuesday, the NTSB recommended that pilots of large vessels avoid using sea speed in the lower Houston Ship Channel.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston Ship ChannelGalvestonNTSB
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us