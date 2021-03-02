TABC Agents Begin Operations to Protect Health and Safety of Texans During Spring Break

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is kicking off its annual spring break public safety operations during which agents will visit liquor stores, bars, beaches, and other locations where alcohol is sold.

According to TABC, the operations identify locations where alcohol is sold to minors and intoxicated persons in violation of state law throughout the month of March.

TABC said planned activities for 2021 include undercover operations, in which agents covertly monitor business operations for compliance, and increased efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines at bars and restaurants across the state.

Most of the operations will take place in and around cities with major colleges or universities as well as popular destinations along the Texas Gulf Coast, the agency said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol retailers across the state are pulling double duty when it comes to keeping their customers safe while ensuring compliance with health and safety guidelines," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "The goal of this operation is not to penalize retailers, but to help them understand the importance of following the law and putting the safety of their customers first."

Before the operations, TABC auditors will contact several alcohol retailers in popular Spring Break destinations to provide education and answer questions about practices for preventing the sale of alcohol to minors and intoxicated individuals, the agency said.

TABC said businesses that sell alcohol to people younger than 21 could face a civil fine or suspension of their license to sell alcohol.

Employees who conduct the sale could also be charged with a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to one year in jail, TABC said.

According to TABC, other operations will occur during Spring Break to include investigating suspected organized crime like human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, and money laundering.

To learn more about TABC's public safety efforts, visit tabc.texas.gov/public-safety.