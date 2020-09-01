San Antonio

Suspicious Device Prompts Evacuations, Closures in Downtown San Antonio

A suspicious device prompted evacuations and closures in downtown San Antonio late Monday, police say.

According to police, a bicyclist reported seeing an object resembling an explosive device on the sidewalk of the 500 block of South Presa, about three blocks from a downtown stretch of the city's famous riverwalk.

Police said the device looked to be a metallic tube with wires hanging out of it.

Officers closed off the area and evacuated nearby businesses and buildings while bomb squad officers removed the device. WOAI-TV reports the area was later reopened.

A police captain at the scene said it was immediately clear whether the device was designed to explode or catch fire.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made, police said. An investigation is underway.

