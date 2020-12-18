Brownsville

Suspects Arrested After Burned Body Found in Car

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says a burned body has been found in a burned car near Mountain Home and three suspects are in custody after being arrested on first-degree murder warrants

By The Associated Press

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

A burned body has been found in a burned car near Mountain Home and three suspects are in custody after being arrested on first-degree murder warrants, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

The car with the unidentified body inside was found Wednesday and appeared to have been at the location for several days, Montgomery said.

One suspect was arrested later Wednesday near Mountain Home, Montgomery said, and the other two suspects were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

texas 16 hours ago

Autopsy: Black Man Killed By Texas Officer Was Shot In Back

Port Isabel Dec 17

2 Killed in Small Aircraft Crash at South Texas Airport

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the case.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death, Montgomery said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brownsvillebaxter county
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us