Suspected Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty to Gun Crime in West Texas

U.S. Attorney Northern District of Texas

A suspected neo-Nazi pleaded guilty to a weapons violation and faces up to 10 years in prison, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, pleaded guilty last month to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to a Justice Department statement.

The charge arose from his arrest during a November traffic stop in Post, Texas, where Bruce-Umbaugh was found to be dressed in tactical gear. Officers found in the car three assault-style rifles, a pistol, assorted ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil.

In monitored jailhouse telephone conversations, Bruce-Umbaugh declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group, prosecutors said.

Videos unsealed Monday show members of the AtomWaffen Division at self-described "hate camps" practicing hand-to-hand combat, shooting firearms, employing hateful rhetoric against Jews and calling for "race war now!"

Bruce-Umbaugh is scheduled for sentencing April 23.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

