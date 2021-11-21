Houston

Suspected DWI Driver Had 4 Kids In Truck During Chase

Authorities say a suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck

A suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck, authorities said.

The 13-mile chase began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a deputy spotted a white truck driving erratically, said Harris County Sheriff's Office Lt. K.R. Benoit.

The driver of the truck ignored a request by the deputy to pull over and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of up 100 mph.

The chase ended after the driver stopped his truck in a parking lot and got out of his vehicle while holding an infant.

Deputies found three other children in the truck, with the oldest being 8 years old.

During the pursuit of the truck, deputies had no idea that children were inside the vehicle, Benoit said.

No charges were immediately filed. But the driver is facing several possible charges, including child endangerment, evading in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, Benoit said.

No injuries were reported.

