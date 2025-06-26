Suspect in Texas Tech officer-involved shooting identified

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has identified the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting with Texas Tech police early Tuesday morning as Rhino Simboli, a 63-year-old male from Ohio, who also has ties to Florida and Texas.

Simboli was pronounced deceased on the scene after police said he shot at Texas Tech police officers in an incident that occurred on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

According to the Texas Tech Police Department, the shooting took place at about 1 a.m. in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath said the officers made a traffic stop on the frontage road near the stadium and that during that stop, they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near Gate 3 of the stadium. The officers said the truck was not in a designated parking spot, the door was open, and a person was making unusual gestures around the vehicle.

Police said the person then pulled out a gun and began shooting at officers, who the chief said "responded quickly to neutralize the subject."

Two Texas Tech police officers were also injured in the shootout. One officer has been treated and released from the hospital and the other remains in the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police confirmed Simboli had no known affiliation with the university.

Video from KCBD-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lubbock, showed nearly two dozen evidence markers on the ground between the police cruiser and a pickup truck with shattered glass.

KCBD reported Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington issued the following statement:

“My heart is with the Texas Tech Police Department and the two officers injured this morning,” Arrington said. “While I am relieved to hear their injuries are non-life-threatening, please join me in praying for their speedy recovery. I am grateful for all who wear the badge and defend our communities - this is another reminder of the risks they take to keep us safe.”

The incident is under investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.