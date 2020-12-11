texas

Suspect Killed After Injuring West Texas Deputy, Officials Say

Authorities say a suspect being pursued by sheriff's deputies in West Texas was killed after shooting a deputy in the leg

Metro

Authorities say a suspect being pursued by sheriff's deputies in West Texas was killed after shooting a deputy in the leg.

The Ector County sheriff's office said deputies on Thursday were trying to pull over a person wanted on a parole violation when the vehicle with two people inside led deputies on a chase in Odessa. When the vehicle eventually stopped, the two people fled on foot.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and fired at the deputies, hitting one of them. Griffis says law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

COVID-19 5 hours ago

State of Texas to Participate in Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Long-Term Care Staff, Residents

San Antonio 7 hours ago

Texas Man Pardoned by Obama Arrested on Drug Charges

The sheriff's office said that the deputy was taken to a hospital and later released.

The second person being pursued ran away.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

texasOdessadeputy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us