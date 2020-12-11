Suspect Killed After Injuring West Texas Deputy, Officials Say

Authorities say a suspect being pursued by sheriff's deputies in West Texas was killed after shooting a deputy in the leg.
The Ector County sheriff's office said deputies on Thursday were trying to pull over a person wanted on a parole violation when the vehicle with two people inside led deputies on a chase in Odessa. When the vehicle eventually stopped, the two people fled on foot.
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and fired at the deputies, hitting one of them. Griffis says law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.
Texas News
News from around the state of Texas.
The sheriff's office said that the deputy was taken to a hospital and later released.
The second person being pursued ran away.
Copyright AP - Associated Press