Suspect Dead, 2 Officers Recovering After Officer-Involved Shooting in Georgetown

Two Georgetown police officers are recovering after they were injured in a shooting with a person suspected of trying to break into a home Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect was fatally shot by an officer, police said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers at about 11:19 p.m. that someone was trying to break into their home on Garden Meadow Drive in Georgetown, which is about 30 miles north of Austin, police said. The first officer was responding to the scene and the suspect started shooting at him, police said. The officer returned gunfire.

A second police officer arrived on scene and also returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgetown Police Department says both officers are in stable condition.

