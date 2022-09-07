Surging Traffic Fatalities in Urban Areas Now Surpass Traffic Deaths on Rural Roads, AAA Reports

Traffic deaths have been on the rise lately and new research data from AAA shows that urban traffic deaths have exceeded traffic deaths in rural areas.

The data shows that speed is a big factor in the change as deaths grew 34 percent between the years 2010 and 2019. Data also shows that deaths in rural regions fell 10 percent during that same time period.

These numbers only reflect deaths that occur on regular roadways in urban areas versus real environments, so it didn't include freeway, highway or expressway crash data.

"Speeding happens everywhere on all roads but and in more urban areas, you have a higher number of more vulnerable road users. So think of pedestrians and cyclists and motorcyclists and people on scooters and e-scooters and you get the idea," said Jake Nelson, Director of Safety Advocacy & Research.

AAA also reports that nearly half of the deaths happened on roads with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or lower.