Student Shot at Houston-Area High School; Gunman At-Large

A student was shot Tuesday at a Houston-area high school and the shooter remained at large, local officials said.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as a student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, Houston NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports.

There has been a shooting at Bellaire High School. The suspect is still at large. Please avoid the area and/or remain in your home until you receive further information from the City of Bellaire. — City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) January 14, 2020

Bellaire, which is southwest of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect was still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.

Police and school officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

