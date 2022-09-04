Big Bend National Park

Storm Damage to Lost Mine Trail and Scenic Drive, Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park

Over the past few days, Big Bend National Park has seen daily rainfall in all areas, and heavy rain on Saturday resulted in damage to two popular park attractions.

According to park officials, a section of switchbacks along the Lost Mine Trail collapsed, resulting in heavy damage to that section of the trail. The bottom of the switchback is covered in rocks and the top is too narrow to safely traverse.

The trail is currently closed and will re-open as soon as crews have a chance to assess, stabilize, repair, and make it safe for hikers.

In addition, high water and debris crossed the pavement along the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive, south of the Mule Ears Overlook. Park officials say the pavement broke off and washed away causing logs and rocks to wash onto the road , ultimately making it unsafe to travel.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Ross Maxwell Drive with high water and dangerous conditions.(Big Bend National park)

The road is closed and will remain closed past Mule Ears Overlook until crews can repair the section and ensure it is safe for vehicle travel. 

Cottonwood Campground

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

TxDOT 14 hours ago

Abbott, TxDOT Announce 85 Billion Dollar Transportation Plan

Uvalde School Shooting 22 hours ago

Houston Texans to Wear ‘Uvalde Strong' Helmet Decals at Season Opener

Due to the road closures making the campground inaccessible, the campground is also temporarily closed and campers have been moved to Rio Grande Village Campground.

No employees or visitors were injured during either of these events.

This article tagged under:

Big Bend National Parkstorm damage
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us