Stolen Angus cattle recovered from abandoned trailer in Texas, 8 dead

Eight of the cows were found dead when deputies arrived at the scene

By De'Anthony Taylor

Black Angus cows graze in a pasture at a farm in Pleasureville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Congress had authorized additional borrowing authority for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in coronavirus-relief legislation passed earlier this year, and the second round has been widely anticipated. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images

Authorities in Texas are investigating a case of livestock theft and cruelty after an abandoned trailer containing 14 stolen Angus cattle—eight of them dead—was discovered in late January.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about an abandoned 20-foot trailer on Highway 19 South. Upon arrival, they found the cattle in distress, with more than half already dead.

Sheriff Zak Benge confirmed that investigators determined the animals were stolen and are treating the case as both theft and cruelty to livestock.

The owner of the cattle has been notified, and Special Ranger Darrell Bobbitt of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is assisting in the investigation.

Local cowboys Ronnie Goolsby and Klay Currie, along with Texas Department of Transportation personnel, helped officials transport the surviving cattle and dispose of the dead animals.

“This type of activity will not be tolerated, and we will do all we can through our office to hold these thieves and abusers accountable for their actions,” said Benge.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

