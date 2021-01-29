stinnett

Stinnett Police Chief Arrested by Texas Rangers Resigns After Facebook Post Goes Viral

An Amarillo woman's Facebook post calling out the Stinnett police chief has set off a chain of events that ended with his resignation

By Kaley Green, KAMR-TV

Hutchinson County Jail

Now former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested by Texas Rangers Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Tuesday, the Hutchinson County District Attorney’s office asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a criminal investigation into Collier.

“Collier allegedly sent a text message to the victim with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment,” said Sgt. Barkley.

Sgt. Barkley said Collier was charged with tampering with a government document with the intent to defraud, a state jail felony. She said Collier’s bond was set at $10,000.

