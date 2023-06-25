texas

Stepfather and 14-year-old son found dead at Big Bend National Park

The family from Florida was hiking in southwest Texas in extreme heat, officials said

WX_AM_5_3_18_1200x675_1225436739627.jpg
NBC 5 NEws

A Florida man and his teenage stepson died Friday after hiking in Big Bend National Park, according to officials.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance along the Marufo Vega Trail.

The 31-year-old man and his two stepsons, ages 14 and 21, were on that trail in “extreme heat” with temperatures reaching 119 degrees when the younger son lost consciousness, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Park officials say the youngest, age 14, fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness. The father departed the scene to hike back to their vehicle to find help while the other brother, aged 21, attempted to carry his brother back to the trailhead.

A team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents reached the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. and located the young victim deceased along the trail.

A search for the father began with authorities discovering his vehicle crashed over the embankment at Boquillas Overlook at about 8 p.m.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The park, about 25 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, is in Brewster County.

The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer. Big Bend is currently experiencing extreme heat with daily highs reaching 110-119 F at low elevations and along the Rio Grande.

This incident remains under investigation. There are no further details at this time.

This article tagged under:

texasFloridasummer heat
