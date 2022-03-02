State of Texas Removes LGBTQ Resources From Suicide Prevention Website

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services “appears to have removed” LGBTQ-related resources from its suicide prevention page, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The removal appears to have occurred on Feb. 5 where of the four suicide-related phone lines, only the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth organization, was removed.

Sam Ames, director of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, told NBC News’ Jo Yurcaba mental health should not be a political issue.

NBC News and NBC 5 both have reached out to the Health and Human Services Department for comment. They have not been returned.

“We’re talking about a group of young people who are more than four times likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers,” Ames said, citing research from his organization.

The removal comes at a time when LGBTQ rights are at the forefront of Texas politics. Just last week, Governor Greg Abbott (R) directed state officials to investigate whether gender-affirming care for transgender youth was considered child abuse.

NBC News additionally reported last October the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services removed pages of LGBTQ resources last August after criticism from former state Senator Don Huffines, a then primary challenger in the Gubernatorial race.

NEW: The Texas Dept. of Health and Human Services appears to have removed resources for LGBTQ youth from its suicide prevention webpage in February.



This is the second time a Texas govt. website has removed LGBTQ-specific resources.@NBCOUT @NBCNewshttps://t.co/8Vgr7kfI0B — Jo Yurcaba (@JoYurcaba) March 2, 2022

It’s offensive to see @GregAbbott_TX use our tax dollars to advocate for transgender ideology. This must end. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gQiAEJZ8YR — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) August 31, 2021

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.