State Lawmakers Name April 6 ‘Tejano Day' in Texas

State lawmakers made Wednesday the first-ever "Tejano Day," a day aimed at honoring Mexican-Americans in Texas.

According to a report by KXAN-TV in Austin, members of that community sent a strong message to education leaders to make sure their voices and their history are heard in the classroom.

Parents called for transparency as the State Board of Education revises the state's social studies standards for what students should know.

The Ethnic Studies Network of Texas is working with them to make sure the Board listens to people with lived experience as they work through a 26-page list of recommendations

A decision is expected in the next few months. The new social studies standards are expected to be adopted in November and will be implemented during the 2025-26 school year.

