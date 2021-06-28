STAAR Test Results Show Greatest Learning Loss in Districts With Increased Virtual Learning

The Texas Education Agency has released the spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness results.

The results include exams in mathematics and reading for grades three through eight, fourth and seventh grade writing, fifth and eighth grade science, eighth grade social studies, and high school end-of-course exams in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Students receive a STAAR performance label of Masters Grade Level, Meets Grade Level, Approaches Grade Level, or Did Not Meet Grade Level. Performance labels of Masters, Meets, or Approaches indicate satisfactory achievement on the assessment.

According to the TEA, due to learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students not meeting grade level increased from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels, with English I and English II being the only exceptions.

Math reflected the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels, the TEA said.

The TEA said districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced a greater degree of declines, while those with the highest percentage of in-person learners largely avoided any learning declines in reading.

Districts in which 25% or less of students were learning virtually for most of the year saw a 9 percentage point drop in satisfactory performance in mathematics from 2019 to 2021, while districts in which 75% or more of students were learning virtually, which saw a drop of 32 percentage points, the TEA said.

"From early on, Texas prioritized the availability of in-person instruction during this tremendously difficult year," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. "When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators-a fact that these scores confirm. But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning. I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction."

According to the TEA, these results highlight the support infrastructure needed to address lost learning opportunities and emphasize the important role of recently passed legislation, including House Bill 4545, in providing Texas educators the resources, tools, and funding necessary to dramatically accelerate student learning.

The TEA said it will also work with school systems this summer and in the coming school years to bolster their efforts to accelerate learning by providing instructional materials, teacher support, targeted tutoring, and help to expand learning time.

"Now, we have full assessment results in hand for nearly all Texas students," Morath said. "The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year. Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most."

This year, 85% of eligible students participated in grades three through eight STAAR assessments, as compared to 96% in 2019.

In high school, 92% of eligible students participated in EOC assessments, as compared to 97% in 2019.

Overall, STAAR participation in spring 2021 was 87%. Of those eligible students who did not participate in the assessment, there was a slightly higher concentration of economically disadvantaged students than of participating students.

To view STAAR state-level reports, visit the Texas Education Agency website.