STAAR Shows ‘Across-the-Board Improvements' for Grades 3-8

The final STAAR test scores have been released and they show across-the-board improvements in all subjects for all grades, which is good news for the academic recovery of young students who fell behind during the pandemic.

The results released Friday morning were for grades 3 through 8 and show the students made up all ground lost in reading. Math had a significant bump back in the right direction but still has a way to go toward a full recovery.

"It is largely a story of recovery. It is a story of hope. It is that have extraordinary people working in public schools in Texas, our principals and teachers have done everything they can to help our students," said Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.

2022 3-8 STAAR assessment results show improvements across all grades and subjects, with Texas students making significant gains in reading



Press Release: https://t.co/4YPiwGda85 | #txed pic.twitter.com/GQTaG0mT6q — Texas Education Agency (@teainfo) July 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the scores for individual children can be retrieved on the TEA's website here.